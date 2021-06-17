Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Uncle Sam saved his economy while our Bank blundered

The Reserve Bank should have followed the US example and done far more when incomes were destroyed

17 June 2021 - 14:49 Brian Kantor

The steps taken in the US to counter the destruction of incomes and output caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns must be regarded as a resounding success. Real US output is now ahead of pre-Covid levels. By the end of the year GDP may well have surpassed that which may have been expected without the lockdowns.

It took lots of income relief — cheques in the post from Uncle Sam — supplemented by generous unemployment benefits and relief for businesses. The extra income means extra deposits with the US banks, to be spent later or exchanged for other financial assets: real estate, bitcoin or precious metals...

