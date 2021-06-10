BRIAN KANTOR: Grand Parade decision defies understanding
The public interest in competitive markets is not the same as a political interest
The Competition Commission has prohibited Grand Parade, a JSE-listed company, from selling its assets and obligations in the Burger King franchise to a private-equity company. The reason the transaction was prohibited was, to quote the media release, because ” ... the Commission is concerned that the proposed merger will have a substantial negative effect on the promotion of greater spread of ownership, in particular to increase the levels of ownership by historically disadvantaged persons in firms in the market as contemplated in section 12A(3)(e) of the Competition Act. Thus, the proposed merger cannot be justified on substantial public interest grounds” Historically disadvantaged people (HDPs) comprise 68% of Grand Parade’s shareholders, ECP Africa Fund IV has none.
The qualifier substantial public interest grounds, not just an unqualified and damaged public interest is revealing. The problem with public-interest arguments is that the public comprises a variety of priv...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now