Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s eternal torture

The ANC seems to have nationalised time itself, which is why it marches (slowly) to the (slow) beat of its own drum

BL PREMIUM
26 May 2021 - 05:10

Early on in his presidency, speaking at the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebrations, Cyril Ramaphosa took a moment to note that the event had started on time.

“It’s a clear signal that things are changing”, he said. That, and, “We want a new culture to spread.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now