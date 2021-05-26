Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s eternal torture The ANC seems to have nationalised time itself, which is why it marches (slowly) to the (slow) beat of its own drum BL PREMIUM

Early on in his presidency, speaking at the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebrations, Cyril Ramaphosa took a moment to note that the event had started on time.

“It’s a clear signal that things are changing”, he said. That, and, “We want a new culture to spread.”..