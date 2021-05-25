Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Counterclaims and confusion reign: WhatsApp appears to flinch in T&Cs chicken The company has hopefully learnt a lesson after producing a confusing array of terms and conditions, and privacy policies, for update BL PREMIUM

If the latest updates on WhatsApp have you more confused than a parliamentarian discussing the fourth industrial revolution, you’re not alone. There is something in the region of 2-billion people who use the messaging app monthly. Back-of-the-napkin maths suggests that’s about 28% of the world’s 7-billion population, and it seems we’re all flummoxed.

Almost five months on, I’m still seeing people joining the crew who jumped ship to Signal or Telegram in January when the privacy panic hit. In response to a global outcry and huge droves of users who migrated to alternative platforms, WhatsApp put out a new update promising to push the February 8 deadline back to May 15, and trying to clarify “misinformation” about the new terms and conditions that will become mandatory for users...