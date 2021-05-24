Opinion / Columnists

BUSI MAVUSO: Economic reform is for all spheres of society

Business and labour need to address the low levels of productivity in the country

24 May 2021 - 15:43 Busi Mavuso

After what seemed like years of relentless downgrading of our economic prospects — and in turn the government’s ability to fund its growing debt — the move by one of the world’s three leading ratings agencies, S&P Global Ratings, to leave our rating unchanged and keep the outlook stable is a relief.

For large parts of the past decade, their sentiment towards the SA story has been negative, but this was almost entirely self-inflicted. Confidence waned and the fiscus struggled under the weight of onerous funding obligations. Now, with an economy just beginning to rebound from 2020’s Covid-induced collapse, we cannot afford a slide even deeper into subinvestment grade. It would make the climb back to investment grade a more distant possibility...

