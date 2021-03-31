Opinion SAM MKOKELI: Cyril Ramaphosa takes fight to the territory that matters The ‘confederation’ against Ace Magashule could be based on the same convenience that saw Mabuza dump Magashule at Nasrec to side with Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa can be militaristic in his approach to politics at times. He chose military tactics in December 2017, having won the battle to lead the ANC, and therefore SA.

Ramaphosa realised he did not get the slate win that lined up with his own brand of politics, ending up with a deputy president from the other camp, a sign of last-minute horse-trading. And the secretary-general position was “won” by none other than Ace Magashule...