SAM MKOKELI: Cyril Ramaphosa takes fight to the territory that matters
The ‘confederation’ against Ace Magashule could be based on the same convenience that saw Mabuza dump Magashule at Nasrec to side with Ramaphosa
31 March 2021 - 19:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa can be militaristic in his approach to politics at times. He chose military tactics in December 2017, having won the battle to lead the ANC, and therefore SA.
Ramaphosa realised he did not get the slate win that lined up with his own brand of politics, ending up with a deputy president from the other camp, a sign of last-minute horse-trading. And the secretary-general position was “won” by none other than Ace Magashule...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now