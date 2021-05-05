PETER BRUCE: There’s a unionist on my board, and it’s a good thing!
Business should embrace the proposal at Nedlac to include workers at the highest level of any company
05 May 2021 - 18:10
I’m sure the directors of Absa had their reasons for tipping their CEO, Daniel Mminele, out of office a few weeks ago. I’m also sure boards of directors are as capable as anyone of screwing up.
No-one seems to know why someone as deeply talented, well-educated, experienced and well-adjusted as Mminele could get fired by a bank as mediocre as Absa. What we can assume is that the board was confronted by some sort of rebellion by the heads of its various divisions and chose the complainants over the CEO...
