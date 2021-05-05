Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Latest survey is as representative of the banking landscape it gets Transformation in the sector shows mixed results, but the accession of blacks to senior leadership positions is still happening at a snail’s pace BL PREMIUM

For a country with so many contradictions in politics, society and economics, SA’s commitment to adding more contradictions is a remarkable phenomenon. Last week, Banking Association SA (Basa) published its latest report on transformation in the sector. The report, the annual barometer of the sector’s progress towards meeting the goals set in the financial sector codes, is an important read for anyone seeking to measure progress.

The latest report came after banking executive shuffles at African Bank and Absa that led to CEOs Basani Maluleke and Daniel Mminele respectively leaving the organisations. The two exits highlighted a gap that persists in the corridors of executive leadership, particularly for black and female executives. ..