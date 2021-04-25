Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Boutros-Ghali’s huge contribution to Egypt and the world should not be forgotten BL PREMIUM

Five years ago Boutros Boutros-Ghali, one of Africa’s foremost scholar-diplomats, died in Cairo. He served as the sixth UN secretary-general between 1992 and 1997, helping build the foundations of the post-Cold War security architecture. By 1994 the world body had deployed 75,000 peacekeepers to 17 trouble spots, compared to 13 in the previous four decades.

Despite being the most intellectually accomplished of the eight UN secretaries-general — and the first African and Arab in the post — no biography exists in English on the Egyptian. ..