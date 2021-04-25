ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Boutros-Ghali’s huge contribution to Egypt and the world should not be forgotten
25 April 2021 - 18:02
Five years ago Boutros Boutros-Ghali, one of Africa’s foremost scholar-diplomats, died in Cairo. He served as the sixth UN secretary-general between 1992 and 1997, helping build the foundations of the post-Cold War security architecture. By 1994 the world body had deployed 75,000 peacekeepers to 17 trouble spots, compared to 13 in the previous four decades.
Despite being the most intellectually accomplished of the eight UN secretaries-general — and the first African and Arab in the post — no biography exists in English on the Egyptian. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now