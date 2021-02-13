Why African countries must invest more in Earth sciences

Preparedness

Nearly all countries around the world have a geological survey with the task to examine and map basic geology, mineral resources and geohazards, and maintain databases related to geology and minerals.

However, two studies, by Geoscience Australia and the African Minerals Development Centre, have shown that most geological surveys in Africa lack capacity and geological information. Only six countries are able to undertake active geoscientific work: SA, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Namibia and Tanzania.

These countries are within the top seven producers of Earth science research in Africa. This suggests there is a link between a national survey’s functionality and a country’s research output. Though we have no information on why these countries have more active surveys, it might relate to their abundant mineral wealth.

Other work related to scientific publishing in the developing world has shown that relatively poor research output is linked to governments’ perceptions that research is peripheral to meeting basic needs such as food and health-care. Research often needs laboratories, specialised equipment, substantial funding and technicians.

Many African scientists also tend to submit research articles to relatively low-impact, Africa-centric journals and are reluctant to collaborate on high-impact work. The main reason for this is overloading with teaching and service obligations, which has been documented at many African institutions.

There is also a well-documented “brain drain” of scientists from Africa. The International Organisation for Migration indicates that Africa has lost about 20,000 trained professionals each year since 1990, 30% of whom are academics.

Spending and investment

One of the most enlightening findings in our research is the link between spending on research, and research output and impact.

In Africa, research spending has increased from $4 (1996) to $42 (2017) per capita. The global average has increased from $100 to $300 per capita over the same period. The figures for high-income countries are significantly higher: about $450 per capita in 1996, which more than doubled over the past 20 years to $1,064. If these trends are plotted over trends in Earth science research output, clear parallels emerge between research funding input and research output.

If there wasn’t a lot of Earth science research happening in African countries, this would explain the lower figures. But this is not the case. By examining individual articles, we found a great deal of Earth science research happens in Africa. But much of it appears to be “parachute” science.

This is when researchers from developed nations work in Africa (for example, doing field work and collecting samples) without involving in-country scientists. African scientists may be excluded altogether, or left out when articles are being written for publication.

In the medical and health science fields, practitioners are becoming very aware of the negative impacts this can have. Some journals are becoming stricter in accepting this type of work, because it continues old colonial patterns in science and marginalises the prospects of in-country researchers.

Future directions

If African economies wish to build geoscience capacity, develop their own knowledge and use their own mineral resources, they must spend more on developing and retaining Earth scientists and increasing research resources.

Researchers visiting and working in Africa ought to collaborate with their African counterparts, to develop skills and output that have impact. Funding bodies and universities in high-income countries should re-evaluate their funding and reward policies to promote this.

Journals should avoid condoning the types of “parachute” science that marginalise researchers in developing countries through their publication of such articles.

Within Africa, it is critical that research institutes and universities reward meaningful research and international collaboration, retain high-quality staff and bolster investment.

• North is a post-doctoral researcher, Hoyer a lecturer in economic geology, and Hastie a senior lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

• This article was first published by The Conversation