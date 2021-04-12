Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Go on gut feel, but it’s not for everyone Traders should allow intuition to play a part in the decision-making process BL PREMIUM

In April 1906, Livermore was heavily short Union Pacific, a market bellwether in a roaring bull market, when news came of the great San Francisco earthquake. The entire city had been levelled and the tracks of Union Pacific, which were heavily spread around the area, were ripped apart.

Despite the news of the earthquake, the entire stock market remained strong, giving up only a few points at first and then rebounding. Union Pacific stock just would not go down. Livermore’s associates urged him to cover. “The market never lies,” said the one. To which Livermore replied, “Yes, the market never lies, but it doesn’t always tell the truth on an instant, either.”..