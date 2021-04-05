Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The ability to change underlines success In a complex world the role of management is to grow and shrink BL PREMIUM

The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn — Alvin Toffler.

The role of management is to grow and shrink. We’re in a complex world, where we have to be growing in some places and shrinking in others, and that’s what we need to pay managers to do — to think! — Peter Hancock, AIG...