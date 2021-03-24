Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Investors who shun valuation come in varied shades When a share is held more or less exclusively by the will not, cannot and chose not brigades, it becomes disconnected from fair value BL PREMIUM

When we speak of valuation-indifferent investors, we mean investors for whom valuation is not part of the process. They either will not, cannot or choose not to consider valuation as a factor.

Will not: Index funds are the most obvious valuation-indifferent investors. In fact, to the extent a stock is overvalued, index funds are required to buy even more of it. Passive investing has become so prevalent that passive index investors are no longer price-takers, buying at the prevailing price set by active investors engaging in a vigorous effort to determine the correct value, but rather price-makers. Their demand sets the price...