Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Trading is an evolutionary process Temperament and avoiding fatal flaws lead to successful trading BL PREMIUM

It’s not enough to teach a man a speciality. Through it he may become a kind of useful machine but not a harmoniously developed personality. — Albert Einstein

Most investors believe that their ultimate success is a result of their intellectual prowess. In reality, investment success is a direct function of temperament or more specifically, one’s ability to avoid fatal flaws. Most investment flaws are a result of emotion-based decisions. Limiting impulsive investment behaviour is far more important than understanding the intricacies of the market or absorbing the business model of a complex company. — John Emerson..