STREET DOGS: Trading is an evolutionary process
Temperament and avoiding fatal flaws lead to successful trading
29 March 2021 - 15:33
It’s not enough to teach a man a speciality. Through it he may become a kind of useful machine but not a harmoniously developed personality. — Albert Einstein
Most investors believe that their ultimate success is a result of their intellectual prowess. In reality, investment success is a direct function of temperament or more specifically, one’s ability to avoid fatal flaws. Most investment flaws are a result of emotion-based decisions. Limiting impulsive investment behaviour is far more important than understanding the intricacies of the market or absorbing the business model of a complex company. — John Emerson..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now