STREET DOGS: Spacs escape regulator scrutiny to lead investors up the garden path
Acquisition companies symbolise many of the problems of expensive S&P 500
16 March 2021 - 17:09
From Basil F Alsikafi at White Brook Capital:
The S&P 500 is now expensive, with valuations for many companies driven by hope. Special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) are emblematic of many of the problems...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now