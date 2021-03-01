National / Labour Public sector union wage demands test credibility of budget Public service workers want an above-inflation rise, setting up tough talks ahead between ANC allies BL PREMIUM

Public sector unions have set themselves up for a battle with the state, asking for an increase well above inflation less than a week after finance minister Tito Mboweni staked the credibility of the government’s fiscal framework on keeping a lid on compensation costs.

According to the demands tabled at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council on Monday, seen by Business Day, public sector unions asked for an across-the-board increase equivalent to the consumer price index (CPI) plus 4%...