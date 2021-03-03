STREET DOGS: We’ll ask you again: What’s your edge?
Pulling 10K out of a portfolio for speculating is like opening a dental practice without training
03 March 2021 - 15:46
From A Teachable Moment by Tony Isola:
A client asked what I thought about him pulling 10K out of his portfolio for some “fun money” to do some daily speculating...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now