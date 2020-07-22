STREET DOGS: On fair price and profit
It’s not unusual to hear people say that they’re happy to pay "a fair price" for a business. It usually means they’re willing to pay a little more than what they think the business is worth. But, why would anyone do that? Surely paying a fair price for a business means you’re giving up at least as much as you’re getting. Where’s the profit in that?
"People think they’re investing, they don’t realise that they’re speculating, and there’s a huge difference," explains Bill Fleckenstein, founder of Fleckenstein Capital Management. "When you’re investing, I would say you’re looking around to buy a dollar bill for 60c, let’s say. When you’re speculating, the intrinsic value of the dollar bill is of no interest to you. You’ll buy a dollar bill for three dollars if you think you can sell it for four. The risk is that the dollar bill’s only worth one dollar."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now