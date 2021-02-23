YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Will the budget speech be a step on the road to social cohesion?
After almost three decades of democracy the consensus that forged our constitution seems to be coming apart
23 February 2021 - 14:35
With finance minister Tito Mboweni about to rise to present his budget speech, you might say it strange that this column deals with social cohesion instead of the economic and Covid-19 crises we are facing.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) describes a cohesive society as one that “works towards the wellbeing of all its members, fights exclusion and marginalisation, creates a sense of belonging, promotes trust and offers its members the opportunity of upward social mobility”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now