Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Will the budget speech be a step on the road to social cohesion? After almost three decades of democracy the consensus that forged our constitution seems to be coming apart BL PREMIUM

With finance minister Tito Mboweni about to rise to present his budget speech, you might say it strange that this column deals with social cohesion instead of the economic and Covid-19 crises we are facing.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) describes a cohesive society as one that “works towards the wellbeing of all its members, fights exclusion and marginalisation, creates a sense of belonging, promotes trust and offers its members the opportunity of upward social mobility”...