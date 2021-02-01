STREET DOGS: The more things change ...
Someday, a great gathering of the unintelligent will take place and ... will sweep away the institutions of finance
01 February 2021 - 16:02
From Dumb Money, by Joey Anuff and Gary Wolf, published in 2000:
Why have so few, in the history of our moralistic society, spoken out against the exploitation of idiots? Someday, a great gathering of the unintelligent will take place and by their sheer numbers and the intensity of their resentment will sweep away the institutions of finance like so much dust on the glossy cover of an annual report...
