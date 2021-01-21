Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Don’t waste your time, look for the good 10% Science fiction author Theodore Sturgeon says 90% of everything is trash BL PREMIUM

Sturgeon’s revelation states that 90% of everything is crap. The adage was coined by Theodore Sturgeon, an American science fiction author and critic in defence of science fiction.

The first written reference to the adage is in the September 1957 issue of Venture: “And on that hangs Sturgeon’s revelation. It came to him that [science fiction] is indeed 90% crud, but that also — Eureka! — 90% of everything is crud. All things — cars, books, cheeses, hairstyles, people and pins are, to the expert and discerning eye, crud, except for the acceptable tithe which we each happen to like.”..