STEPHEN CRANSTON: It will take time for pure index funds to make a mark in SA Satrix has room to grow, Sygnia's institutional client base is two thirds active while 10X is a strong proponent of the pure index approach

Will investment house 10X continue to be such strong proponents of the pure index approach? Former CEO Steven Nathan is not only an admirer of US index pioneer Vanguard, in some ways he saw himself as the second coming of its founder, Jack Bogle.

Bogle’s theme was that the magic of compounding returns is overwhelmed by the tyranny of compounding costs. Exactly the theme of 10X’s “Back to the Future” television commercials starring comedian Nik Rabinowitz...