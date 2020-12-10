Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: McKinsey, Bain and their ilk owe SA money, but also the truth Simply repaying corrupt earnings is an exercise in marketing, concealing those responsible from justice BL PREMIUM

Global consultancy McKinsey & Co essentially announced a financial mea culpa this week, agreeing to repay about R650m it received for work done for Transnet and SAA during the state capture years.

It was one of many private sector companies that benefited from dodgy contracts after working with Gupta-linked firms during the Jacob Zuma administration, which resulted in some of the country’s key state-owned enterprises being decimated through looting...