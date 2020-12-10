Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: Companies will soon start trading off pay and working at home Home workers will have to accept less should they prove less productive, and the opposite is also true BL PREMIUM

There is one constant that applies before, during and post-Covid-19. Market-driven economies adapt continuously to the changing tastes of consumers and the opportunities provided by technology to supply them more profitably. Best practice evolves so that companies can attract essential business partners, workers, supervisors and capital providers on market-driven terms.

Businesses and their supply chains for all resources, including supplies of labour and skills, sometimes have to respond to circumstances beyond their control that could not have been anticipated, such as Covid-19 lockdowns. They were an extreme form of government interference in the roles that economic agents may ordinarily choose to play, with outcomes few would describe as predictable or fair...