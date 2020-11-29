MICHAEL MORRIS: California reaffirms its rejection of racial discrimination

One of the most striking lines in an article I read last week was this: “Americans embrace the Civil Rights Act of 1964 now more than ever.”

Well, of course they do, you might say. Donald Trump is on his way out, Black Lives Matter is ascendant, critical race theory is being embraced by the intelligentsia, and identity politics is the normative standard. What’s there to be intrigued about?

In fact, it’s not like that at all. The line comes from a piece on the outcome of Proposition 16 in California, a proposal on the general election ballot in the state on November 3 to repeal California’s Proposition 209 of 1996.

Proposition 209 prohibited state government institutions from considering race, sex or ethnicity, specifically in public employment, public contracting and public education, thus banning the use of affirmative action in California’s public sector.

Proposition 16 sought to overthrow the 24-year-old Proposition 209 and replace race neutrality with affirming race-consciousness in laws, programmes and regulations.

Against everything that most suppose is true of America — or California — who would have doubted the outcome? The odds were certainly stacked in favour of racialising state assistance.

As veteran political commentator Michael Barone wrote: “The ballot measure was supported by the Democratic supermajorities in the state legislature; by long-established corporations and Silicon Valley tech firms; by leaders of mainline churches and non-profit organisations. Some $20m was spent on its behalf and only $1m in opposition.”