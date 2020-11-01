Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Shades of Piet Koornhof in absurd sports policies BL PREMIUM

For all the wrong reasons I was reminded last week of Piet Koornhof and the convolutions of 1970s apartheid sports policy.

At this distance, one can discern in events — pre-1976, no less — the budding realisation among National Party strategists of the inescapable mismatch between race ideology and the claims of reason and modernity.