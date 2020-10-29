Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: A year later, it’s still a mystery how England lost to the Boks In the week leading up to the Rugby World Cup final, no-one knew what to think with such a dominant England rampant BL PREMIUM

A year ago this coming Monday, SA partied like it was 1995. And 2007. It boogied down hard and drank it all in that little harder. After yet another 12-year wait, the country had their third Rugby World Cup win. It scarce seemed real.

If the day after was weird and wonderful, the week leading up to the final on November 2 was tricky and testing. England had been unstoppable against New Zealand, perhaps the most perfect display by any team against the All Blacks in a World Cup or at any other time in the professional era.