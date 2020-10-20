SABC wants help from MultiChoice and Netflix to collect licence fees
The broadcaster collects licence fees from only about a third of the 9-million licence holders
20 October 2020 - 14:34
UPDATED 20 October 2020 - 23:44
As part of a wide-ranging effort to boost the SABC’s finances, the state is considering new rules to compel pay-TV operators such as MultiChoice and streaming platforms such as Netflix to collect TV licence fees on behalf of the public broadcaster.
The SABC, its already fragile finances whacked by weak advertising spend during the Covid-19 economic crisis, funds 15% of operations by mandatory licence fees.
