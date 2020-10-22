Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: It’s man with a hammer syndrome Listening only to those that reinforce our ideas is a sure way to miss the truth BL PREMIUM

From Charlie Munger at Farnam Street:

Bias from liking distortion, including the tendency to especially like oneself, one’s own kind, and one’s own idea structures, and the tendency to be especially susceptible to being misled by someone liked, and not to learn from someone disliked.