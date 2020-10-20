Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Kate Moss in a designer slip dress — that is the new iPhones The box-edge devices are so assured of their design cred that they are not even trying BL PREMIUM

For tech journalists and gadget fans alike, Apple announcements — especially the iPhone ones — are among the most anticipated. Since January 2007, when Steve Jobs introduced us to what would go on to become the record-breaking, earth-shaking original iPhone, Apple events have been creating a buzz like none other.

Despite many device manufacturers giving Apple serious competition on the handset and laptop front nowadays, anticipation of Apple device launches set the rumour mill a-spinning with predictions and leaks weeks in advance, and are watched by millions worldwide.