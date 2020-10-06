GRAY MAGUIRE: Huge lack of understanding among SA companies of economic role of biodiversity
Report finds 55% of global GDP depends on ecology and ranks SA as the world’s sixth most vulnerable country
Last week the UN General Assembly hosted its summit on biodiversity in New York under the theme “Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development”. Nearly 150 states were represented, with national leaders from 72 countries addressing this first-ever summit on biodiversity in the build-up towards the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that is to be formally adopted in Kunming, China in 2021.
Readers attentive to environmental issues might have noticed some of the high-profile high jinks that coincided with the summit, such as the rousing speech by Britain’s Prince Charles or Sir David Attenborough’s record-breaking five hours to reach 1-million Instagram followers. For the business-minded, however, the key points were harder to identify.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now