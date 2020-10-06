Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Huge lack of understanding among SA companies of economic role of biodiversity Report finds 55% of global GDP depends on ecology and ranks SA as the world’s sixth most vulnerable country BL PREMIUM

Last week the UN General Assembly hosted its summit on biodiversity in New York under the theme “Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development”. Nearly 150 states were represented, with national leaders from 72 countries addressing this first-ever summit on biodiversity in the build-up towards the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that is to be formally adopted in Kunming, China in 2021.

Readers attentive to environmental issues might have noticed some of the high-profile high jinks that coincided with the summit, such as the rousing speech by Britain’s Prince Charles or Sir David Attenborough’s record-breaking five hours to reach 1-million Instagram followers. For the business-minded, however, the key points were harder to identify.