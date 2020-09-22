Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Carbon tariffs pose threat to SA’s export competitiveness As partners in developed economies move towards a cleaner future, we need to make a plan BL PREMIUM

This week is Climate Week NYC, an annual event hosted by New York City and its partners, The Climate Group and the UN. Two things are special in 2020: it will be accessible to virtual attendees, and due to the postponement of Cop26 in Glasgow, it will be the year’s largest international climate summit. The programme addresses 10 themes, including clean energy, transport, infrastructure, industry, finance and food and land use.

If the findings of the latest Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies research group report on “The Global Climate Change Regime and its Impacts on SA’s Trade and Competitiveness” are anything to go by, SA CEOs would do well to sit in on pertinent sessions. The report writers investigate the implications of the “embodied carbon” of six key export sectors on their export competitiveness: mining and quarrying; manufacturing; metals; transport equipment; chemicals and chemical products; and agricultural products.