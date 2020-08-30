Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Show us a proper road map, Mr President SA’s wheels will just spin in the mud if it produces plans without specifics such as costs, responsibilities and timelines BL PREMIUM

As soon as the border is open, I plan to have a long holiday in some of my favourite spots in SA’s nine provinces. Maybe I will check out what the fuss is about in Nkandla. I know where I want to go, what I want to do and when, how much it will cost — and who is responsible for making it happen.

I am sure we all made plans in lockdown we didn’t keep. “Learn Mandarin” comes to mind. The plans were non-specific, uncosted, amorphous, too big to handle and involved slipped schedules.