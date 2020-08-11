Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Why keep up the SAA charade? There's no explanation for spending billions of rand to keep the airline on life support BL PREMIUM

There is one question I cannot get a satisfactory answer to on SAA: Why?

Why is this airline so important that we have not only splurged billions of rand to keep it on life support, but also consumed countless hours of senior public servants and politicians in an effort to try to save it? The government has committed to “mobilising” R10.3bn to finance the rescue of the airline, but this is becoming a farce as there is no money or viable plan to raise it. The business rescue is now effectively in limbo while it plays out as involuntary liquidation looms.