SAA rescue plan gets R10bn green light
The business rescue practitioners have said all conditions precedent have been met, including a letter confirming the state ‘mobilising funding’
28 July 2020 - 15:01
The business rescue plan for SAA has finally been approved after all conditions on which it rested were met on Monday.
Rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana informed creditors of the development on Tuesday, saying that another creditor meeting is no longer necessary.
