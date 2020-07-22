Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Why does it take a judge to get the state to feed school children? BL PREMIUM

In a webinar hosted by Prospect magazine on Tuesday night, titled “Democracy and the Rule of Law in the Age of Covid-19”, Lord Jonathan Sumption, a former judge of the UK’s supreme court, disclosed that there were certain of the UK’s lockdown regulations with which he refused to comply, that they struck him as absurdities.

That’s a fairly extraordinary admission from a former judge, even when said mellifluously, as the Brits are wont to do, so that the most subversive statements are uttered as if they were eminently sensible.