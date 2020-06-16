Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Denmark may seem sustainable, but Sri Lanka is the real McCoy BL PREMIUM

In my previous column, I set the scene for this week’s UN Global Compact conference on private sector approaches towards achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs). I wrote how businesses must develop innovative models that deepen shared value if companies want to build organisational resilience and thrive after the coronavirus pandemic. This week I need to follow up with a warning about the dangers of subscribing to conventional paradigms.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has just released an article titled “This is the state of sustainability around the world”. It reports on something called the environmental performance index (EPI), which scores the environmental health and ecosystems of 180 countries. To most readers, it will come as no surprise that the top 10 performing countries are all European, with Denmark, Switzerland and Luxembourg occupying first, second and third. But therein lies the rub.