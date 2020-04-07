Opinion GRAY MAGUIRE: Drought and disease are nature’s way of giving humankind a wake-up call Nature is being taken for granted by companies, but they cause 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress BL PREMIUM

What a truly awful time for SA businesses. First we had the worst drought in several decades, and now the corona lockdown. Long-suffering businesses could be forgiven for feeling like they are being punished. They would not be wrong.

The common denominator between the drought and the coronavirus is that they both have their roots in humanity’s relationship with nature, and nature is sending us a very clear message. This message was echoed recently by the UN International Resource Panel, which calculated that 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress have been caused by resource extraction and processing, and that globally two-thirds of this is done by private business.