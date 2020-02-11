Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: SA business can be a global winner if it tackles climate change Finally, businesses and other institutions are putting the pieces into place to tackle the emergency BL PREMIUM

SA businesses that have been neglecting their environmental footprints will find 2020 tough. Many would have noticed the centrality of environmental issues at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. Aside from the hype the Greta Thunberg/Donald Trump showdown created, “How to save the planet” was the most mentioned topic covered by the media during the event.

This was supported by the mid-January release of the WEF global risk report, which showed that the top five most likely economic risks are environmental, including extreme weather events, failure to invest in adaptation or emissions reductions, and biodiversity loss.