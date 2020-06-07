Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Rushing the Boks into a competition doesn’t appeal BL PREMIUM

SA professional rugby franchises return to training on June 15 at the start of what hopefully will be the build-up to a provincial competition beginning in August, but any hopes that means we might still see the Rugby Championship played in 2020 should be tempered by a dose of reality.

The story that has been doing the rounds received airplay again this week, with Perth mooted as the venue for a tournament that will be played in one centre over six weeks, with all players going into two weeks of quarantine on arrival and the games played in a sanitised environment.