GRAY MAGUIRE: Sustainability goals take a hammering amid pandemic An upcoming UN conference will be an important opportunity to assess where the private sector is headed

As we move into level 3 of the lockdown I have seen the iteration and reiteration of a troubling narrative. This argues that in the pursuit of unfettered capitalism, business wants to reopen the economy despite the concerns of workers and the poor, who would rather remain under lockdown to protect their health. The flaw in this narrative is that it suggests economic wellbeing and our health are two competing goals, where success in one comes at the cost of the other.

This false dichotomy either deliberately ignores the relationship between economic wellbeing and physical wellbeing, or insists that resources must be made available to the millions of needy recipients compliments of a shattered economy.