STUART THEOBALD: Great leadership is needed after the Covid-19 crisis
The fight over the future of economic policy is already brewing
31 May 2020 - 18:46
There is a fight already brewing over the future of economic policy in SA. It will come to a head as we debate the recovery strategy for after the Covid-19 crisis.
The fundamental problem is that different objectives are in tension with each other including growth, transformation, sustainability and inclusivity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now