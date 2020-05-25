CAROL PATON: Level 3 brings heightened risks for Cyril Ramaphosa and SA
SA will need to steel itself for depressed economic output, disrupted supply chains and raised labour costs and unrest
25 May 2020 - 16:57
The move to lockdown level 3 is pretty much a full opening of the economy. Through negotiations and consultations with almost every social and political group, President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at a version of level 3 that, according to the original descriptions of the lockdown levels, is really the old level 2.
Almost everything, with the exception of businesses that involve close contact between people, can open. Construction, one of SA’s most vulnerable but labour-intensive sectors, can also reopen. The mystery of the cigarette ban is now the only irrational exception.
