MICHAEL FRIDJHON: A toast to May-Eliane de Lencquesaing's extraordinary legacy

On Sunday the grande dame of the world of wine celebrated her 95th birthday. The fact that May-Eliane de Lencquesaing’s anniversary took place in Stellenbosch is only partly due to the pandemic.

Her connection with the Cape goes back to the mid-19th century when her English great-great-grandfather, en route to London from the Philippines, stopped off in Table Bay. Her autobiography, now nearing completion, is structured on this symmetry: though her life in wine began in Bordeaux, Glenelly, her estate in Stellenbosch, has become its destination.