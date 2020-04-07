TONY LEON: SA’s gasping economy was written in the stars
While the virus may have taken the world by surprise, our leaders knew we were heading for potential ruin
07 April 2020 - 17:29
A famous question was asked by British monarch Queen Elizabeth II: “Why did no-one see it coming?” This was not her question on the coronavirus pandemic, but her inquiry at the London School of Economics back in November 2008 on the credit crunch set off by the global financial crisis, which the British queen described as “awful”.
Her crisp question highlighted the failure of a legion of bankers, politicians and economists to anticipate the last great recession.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now