STREET DOGS: Rich veterans of Wall Street In times of panic old veterans of the Street hobble down on their canes to their brokers' offices to make a killing

But few gain sufficient experience in Wall Street to command success until they reach that period of life in which they have one foot in the grave.

When this time comes these old veterans of the Street usually spend long intervals of repose at their comfortable homes, and in times of panic, which recur sometimes oftener than once a year, these old fellows will be seen in Wall Street, hobbling down on their canes to their brokers’ offices. Then they always buy good stocks to the extent of their bank balances, which have been permitted to accumulate for just such an emergency. The panic usually rages until enough of these cash purchases of stock is made to afford a big "rake in".