BRYAN ROSTRON: Truth may emerge at last over Lockerbie bombing trial brokered by Mandela Scotland allows appeal for Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, who is likely to have been a victim of the US need for new Middle Eastern allies during the first Gulf War

A couple of weeks ago a process was quietly set in motion to correct one of the most cynical miscarriages of justice in modern times. After the bombing of a Pan-Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, which killed 270 people, the UK and US colluded to manipulate the investigation to suit their own crude Western realpolitik.

Now a Scottish review commission has allowed a fresh appeal on behalf of the late Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, a Libyan, whose 27-year sentence, it said, may have been “an unreasonable verdict” due to “nondisclosure” by the prosecution. Megrahi died in 2012, still officially guilty. But almost from the start evidence indicated that he was a victim of the US need for new Middle Eastern allies during the first Gulf War.