KEVIN MCCALLUM: Windy or not, the Cycle Tour and the rugby kids beckon
The Cape Town race is always about more than cycling, and this year the Atlas Foundation for the poor has my vote
06 March 2020 - 05:05
On a small table as you walk out of the breakfast room at The Cullinan hotel, on Cape Town’s foreshore, is a small notice board with the weather forecast.
It is updated every day and I have checked it every day I have been in Cape Town this week for one reason: what will I be riding in come Sunday and the Cape Town Cycle Tour.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now