Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Windy or not, the Cycle Tour and the rugby kids beckon The Cape Town race is always about more than cycling, and this year the Atlas Foundation for the poor has my vote BL PREMIUM

On a small table as you walk out of the breakfast room at The Cullinan hotel, on Cape Town’s foreshore, is a small notice board with the weather forecast.

It is updated every day and I have checked it every day I have been in Cape Town this week for one reason: what will I be riding in come Sunday and the Cape Town Cycle Tour.