Marc Pritzen and Carla Oberholzer rule the Discovery 947 Ride Joburg

Marc Pritzen was speechless and Carla Oberholzer full of words of praise after the two won the Discovery 947 Ride Joburg at the Riversands Commercial Park on Sunday.

Pritzen, the 20-year-old who began cycling seriously just three years ago, and Oberholzer, took their wins thanks to long, strong sprints on the downhill finish. Oberholzer (Team Demacon) defended the title she took in 2018, but for Pritzen (Team Officeguru) the race was the crown jewel in a career that looks to have some distance to run.

Pritzen’s teammate Alex Worsdale was second and David Maree (Team Enza) third.

“I’m speechless, to be honest,” said Pritzen. “I have to thank the team for believing in me and always backing me. This is not my victory, this is Officeguru’s victory. Pritzen, the SA under-23 champion, and 14 others broke away from the pack early in the race.

They would never be caught and managed to open the gap to close on 3min before Daryl Impey, who became the second South African to win an individual stage in the Tour de France in 2019, put the hammer down in the chasing pack.

The gap did came down to a shade under a minute for a spell, but with no teammates and a reluctance on the part of others to join in the chase, Impey, the winner of this event in 2018, was up against it.

“At one stage I didn’t think our break would stay away,” said Pritzen. “The gap started coming down quite quickly, but then we realised that without us really pushing hard, the gap stayed the same and even increased a little. I think there was some hesitation in the group behind us.

“We knew that Nolan [Hoffman, a former winner of the race] wanted to have a bunch sprint, even though his Enza teammate, David, was in the lead group with us. We knew we had to keep pressure on so we could soften the legs of the others.