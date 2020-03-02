Tito Mboweni’s fiscal targets in doubt as unions resist
Labour refuses to revisit pay deal
02 March 2020 - 05:10
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s fiscal targets looked in jeopardy as trade unions said on Sunday that they flatly refused to agree to revisit 2020 wage increases, ahead of crucial government, ANC and labour meetings on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet labour and business leaders at their standing monthly meeting in the President’s Council at Nedlac, which will be followed immediately by the standing weekly meeting of the ANC’s national working committee, to which Cosatu and the SACP have been invited.
